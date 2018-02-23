Conor McGregor la gran figura del UFC se quedaría sin su campeonato. Cansado de esperar el retorno de 'Notorious', el presidente de UFC, Dana White, anunció que el título de peso liviano regular estará en disputa en el enfrentamiento entre Tony Ferguson y Kabib Nurmagomedov.



White brindó esta revelación a TMZ Sports. " Conor McGregor está disfrutando su dinero, pero el cinturón debe continuar su camino por eso estará en disputa entre Ferguson y Nurmagomedov ( el 7 de abril en el UFC 223).



Enterado de esto, McGregor envió un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram. "¡Voy a pelear de nuevo! ¡Y punto! Soy el mejor en esto", escribió el todavía campeón en sus redes sociales.

"Me ofrecía a enfrentar a Frankie Edgard cuando Max Holloway se lesionó, pero ellos ( UFC) me dijeron que no había tiempo para promocionar la pelea. Tenía mucha de ilusión de tumbar al mejor peso pluma. Yo estoy aquí, pero ellos deben venir por mí", escribió McGregor.



McGregor no enfrenta una pelea en el UFC desde noviembre del 2016 cuando conquistó el cinturón de peso liviano ante el entonces campeón Eddie Álvarez.



El año pasado McGregor pasó la mayor parte del tiempo entrenando el arte del boxeo, para desafiar al excampeón mundial Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, en una muy lucrativa pelea.