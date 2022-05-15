Este domingo 15 de mayo se celebran los premios Billboard Music Awards 2022, uno de los eventos más importantes en el mundo de la música. Esta gala se llevará a cabo en el GM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas en Nevada, Estados Unidos, y contará con la presencia de artistas más destacados en el rubro musical.
Entre los favoritos como nominados que tiene los Billboard Musica Awards 2022 es The Weeknd, quien competirá en 17 categorías. Trome te cuenta todos los detalles de este evento.
¿A qué hora inician los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
|PAÍSES
|HORARIOS
|Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua y El Salvador
|6:00 p.m.
|Perú, Ecuador, Colombia, México, Canadá y Estados Unidos
|7:00 p.m.
|Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico y República Dominicana
|8:00 p.m.
|Chile, Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay
|9:00 p.m.
|España, Alemania, Italia y Francia
|01:00 a.m. (lunes 16 de mayo)
¿Cómo ver la transmisión de los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
En Estados Unidos será la cadena NBC, mientras que en Lationamerica será vía TNT los canales que transmitirán en directo de los Billboard Music Awards 2022 En tanto, las plataformas digitales como su página web, Facebook, Twitter e Instagram transmitirán la alfombra roja donde desfilarán varios artistas.
¿Cómo ver TNT EN VIVO los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
En el Perú, puedes sintonizar TNT a través de los canales 102 (SD) y 730 (HD) en Movistar TV; los canales 22 (SD) y 590 (HD) en Claro TV y los canales 502 (SD) y 1502 (HD) de Direct TV.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top streaming songs artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top song sales artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top radio songs artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de góspel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Artista top social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- “Legends never die” - Juice WRLD
- “My turn” - Lil Baby
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” - Pop Smoke
- “Folklore” - Taylor Swift
- “After hours” - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- “Chilombo” - Jhené Aiko
- “Slime & B” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Hot pink” - Doja Cat
- “It was good until it wasn’t” - Kehlani
- “After hours” - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Blame it on baby” - DaBaby
- “Legends never die” - Juice Wrld
- “My turn” - Lil Baby
- “Eternal atake” - Lil Uzi Vert
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” - Pop Smoke.
Mejor álbum de country
- “Goldmine” - Gabby Barrett
- “Southside” - Sam Hunt
- “Starting over” - Chris Stapleton
- “My gift” - Carrie Underwood
- “Dangerous: the double album” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- “Power up” - AC/DC
- “Plastic hearts” - Miley Cyrus
- “Dreamland” - Glass Animals
- “Tickets to my downfall” - Machine Gun Kelly
- “Letter to you” - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- “Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- “El último tour del mundo” - Bad Bunny
- “Las que no iban a salir” - Bad Bunny
- “Yhlqmdlg” - Bad Bunny
- “Colores” - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- “Carte blanche” - DJ Snake
- “Gravity” - Gryffin
- “Golden hour” - Kygo
- “Chromatica” - Lady Gaga
- “Disco” - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- “Peace” - Bethel Music
- “Grave into gardens” - Elevation Worship
- “My gift” - Carrie Underwood
- “Holy water” - We The Kingdom
- “Rescue story” - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de góspel
- “I am” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Royalty: live at the ryman” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Maverick city vol. 3 part 1″ - Maverick City Music
- “Maverick city vol. 3 part 2″ - Maverick City Music
- “Kierra” - Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” - Future y Drake
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “Wap” - Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” - Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” - Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Colaboración top
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “What poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko y H.E.R.
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber y Quavo
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Say so” - Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Mejor canción de rap
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “Wap” - Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- “Got what i got” - Jason Aldean
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” - Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” - Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- “Bang” - AJR
- “Monsters” - All Time Low y Blackbear
- “Heat waves” - Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly y blackbear
- “Level of concern” - Twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” - Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin
- “Hawái” - Maluma y The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” - Ozuna, Karol G y Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- “Stupid love” - Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” - Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Saint Jhn
- “Ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa y Emilee
- “Breaking me” - Topic y A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- “Graves into gardens” - Elevation Worship y Brandon Lake
- “Together” - King & Country, Kirk Franklin y Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes y Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” - Tauren Wells y Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” - Zach Williams y Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de góspel
- “Speak to me” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” - Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” - Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” - Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” - Kanye West y Travis Scott.