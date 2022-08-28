Este domingo 28 de agosto se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los MTV Video Music Awards desde el Prudential Center de Newark en New Jersey, en Estados Unidos. El importante evento premiará a lo mejor de la música y reunirá a grandes artistas en un solo escenario. Aquí te contamos mayores detalles de la gala.
¿Qué son los MTV Video Music Awards?
Los MTV Video Music Awards, conocidos también como MTV VMA, son los premios que otorga el canal de televisión MTV para destacar a los mejores videos musicales del año.
‘Hombre de la Luna’ es llamada la estatuilla que reciben los cantantes más reconocidos, pues tiene la forma de un astronauta sobre este satélite, una de las primeras representaciones de MTV.
¿A qué hora inician los MTV Video Music Awards?
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2022 se llevará a cabo este domingo 28 de agosto desde las 7 de la noche, horario peruano. La gala iniciará con presentaciones EN VIVO de diversos artistas musicales como Karol G, Bad Bunny ‘Conejo Malo’, Daddy Yankee y más.
¿Quiénes fueron los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2022?
Mejor artista nuevo
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- SEVENTEEN.
Canción de verano
- “Me porto bonito” - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Break my soul” - Beyoncé
- “Left and right” - Charlie Puth feat Jung Kook de BTS
- “Vegas” - Doja Cat
- “Wait for u” - Future, Drake y Tems
- “Late night talking” - Harry Styles
- “First class” - Jack Harlow
- “Grand” - Kane Brown
- “Big energy (remix)” - Latto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled
- “About damn time” - Lizzo
- “Numb” - Marshmello x Khalid
- “Super freaky girl” - Nicki Minaj
- “Sunroof” - Nicky Youre, dazy
- “I like you (a happier song)” - Post Malone y Doja Cat
- “Bizcochito” - Rosalía
- “Bad habit” - Steve Lacy.
Mejor álbum del año
- “30″ - Adele
- “Un verano sin ti” - Bad Bunny
- “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
- “Certified lover boy” - Drake
- “Harry’s house” - Harry Styles.
Grupo del año
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic.
Vídeo del año
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- “Way 2 sexy” - Drake, Future y Young Thug
- “Shivers” - Ed Sheeran
- “As it was” - Harry Styles
- “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- “Brutal” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “All too well” - Taylor Swift.
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo.
Canción del año
- Adele - “Easy On Me”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo - “About damn time”
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Actuación Push del año
- Septiembre de 2021: Griff - “One night”
- Octubre 2021: Remi Wolf - “Sexy villain”
- Noviembre 2021: Nessa Barrett - “I hope ur miserable until ur dead”
- Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN - “Rock with you”
- Enero 2021: Mae Muller - “Better days”
- Febrero 2022: GAYLE - “Abcdefu”
- Marzo 2022: Sheneesa - “R U that”
- Abril 2022: Omar Apollo - “Tamagotchi”
- Mayo 2022: Wet Leg - “Chaise longue”
- Junio 2022: Muni Long - “Baby boo”
- Julio 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”.
Mejor colaboración
- Drake, Future y Young Thug - “Way 2 sexy”
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart (PNAU remix)”
- Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”
- Post Malone y The Weeknd - “One right now”
- Rosalía y The Weeknd - “La fama”
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Mejor video pop
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran - “Shivers”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lizzo - “About damn time”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”.
Mejor video hip-hop
- Eminem y Snoop Dogg - “From the D 2 the LBC”
- Future, Drake y Tems - “Wait for u”
- Kendrick Lamar - “N95″
- Latto - “Big energy”
- Nicki Minaj y Lil Baby - “Do we have a problem?”
- Pusha T y Diet Coke - “G.O.O.D”.
Mejor video de rock
- Foo Fighters - “Love dies young”
- Jack White - “Taking me back”
- Muse - “Won’t stand down”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Black summer”
- Shinedown - “Planet zero”
- Three Days Grace - “So called life”.
Mejor video alternativo
- Avril Lavigne y blackbear - “Love it when you hate me”
- Imagine Dragons y JID - “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly y WILLOW - “Emo girl”
- Måneskin - “I wanna be your slave”
- Panic! At The Disco - “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots - “Saturday”
- Willow, Avril Lavigne y Travis Barker - “Grow”.
Mejor video latino
- Anitta - “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny - “Tití me preguntó”
- Becky G y Karol G - “Mamiii”
- Daddy Yankee - “Remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- J Balvin y Skrillex - “In da getto”.
Mejor video R&B
- Alicia Keys - “City of gods (part II)”
- Chlöe - “Have mercy”
- H.E.R. - “For anyone”
- Normani y Cardi B - “Wild side - keep cool”
- Summer Walker, SZA y Cardi B - “No love (extended version)”
- The Weeknd - “Out of time – XO”.
Mejor video K-pop
- BTS - “Yet to come (The most beautiful moment)”
- ITZY - “Loco”
- LISA - “LaLisa”
- SEVENTEEN - “Hot”
- Stray Kids - “Maniac”
- TWICE - “The feels”.
Video for good
- Kendrick Lamar - “The heart part 5″
- Latto - “P*ssy. Streamcut”
- Lizzo - “About damn time”
- Rina Sawayama - “This hell”
- Stromae - “Fils de joie”.
Mejor actuación en el metaverso
- BLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG
- BTS - Minecraft
- Charli XCX - Roblox
- Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox.
Mejor video de larga duración
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles”
- Foo Fighters - “Studio 666″
- Kacey Musgraves - “Star-crossed”
- Madonna - “Madame X”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Driving home 2 u”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor fotografía
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Camila Cabello y Ed Sheeran - “Bam bam”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Kendrick Lamar - “N95″
- Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild side”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor dirección
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”
- Ed Sheeran - “Shivers”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry baby”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor dirección artística
- Adele - “Oh my god”
- Doja Cat - “Get into it (Yuh)”
- Drake, Future y Young Thug - “Way 2 sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves - “Simple times”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”.
Mejores efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”
- Coldplay y BTS - “My Universe”
- Kendrick Lamar - “The heart part 5″
- Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”
- The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Mejor coreografía
- BTS - “Permission to dance”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- FKA twigs y The Weeknd - “Tears in the club”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild side”.
Mejor edición
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Doja Cat - “Get into it (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Brutal”
- Rosalía - “Saoko”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”
- The Weeknd - “Take my breath”.
¿Qué canal trasmite los MTV Video Music Awards 2022?
- ¿Cuándo se celebran los MTV VMAs 2022? | Domingo 28 de agosto de 2022
- ¿En qué lugar se realiza? | Prudential Center de Newark, Nueva Jersey (Estados Unidos)
- ¿Qué canal transmite? | MTV Latinoamérica
- ¿Cómo verlo por STREAMING? | Paramount+, Pluto TV y web site de MTV
¿Cómo ver MTV en vivo para seguir los MTV Video Music Awards 2022?
- DirecTV: Canal 264 (SD/HD) y Canal 1264 (HD)
- Movistar TV:Canal 602 (SD), Canal 387 (SD), Canal 769 (HD) y Canal 907 (HD)
- Claro TV: Canal 80 (SD) y Canal 559 (HD)