Este martes 7 de diciembre tendrá lugar la ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards 2021, la cual premiará a personalidades de la música, televisión, cine y cultura pop. A continuación te contamos todos los pormenores para que puedas ver la gala que tendrá lugar en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles.
La cobertura especial de la ceremonia iniciará con una mesa redonda que contará con varias estrellas e influenceres. Luego de ello, continuará desde la alfombra roja por la aclamada actriz y defensora de los derechos de la comunidad LGBTIQ+, Laverne Cox. Tras ello, comenzará la gala de los People’s Choice Awards 2021.
¿A qué hora inician los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
La antesala de los People’s Choice Awards 2021 se transmitirá a partir de las 7 p.m. mientras que la ceremonia comenzará desde las 9 p.m. A continuación revisa el horario en el que podrás ver los Premios PCA’s 2021 según tu país.
- Perú - 21:00 horas
- Ecuador - 21:00 horas
- Colombia - 21:00 horas
- Bolivia - 22:00 horas
- Venezuela - 22:00 horas
- Brasil - 23:00 horas
- Paraguay - 23:00 horas
- Uruguay - 23:00 horas
- Argentina - 23:00 horas
- Chile: 23:00 horas
¿Dónde ver los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
Es importante señalar que el canal oficial en transmitir los People’s Choice Awards 2021 será E! Entertainment, tanto en la operadora de cable que tengas como en su cuenta de YouTube.
¿Cómo ver E! Entertainment EN VIVO los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
Cabe precisar que el canal E! Entertainment está incluido en los paquetes de diferentes operadoras de cable. A continuación, conoce cómo encontrarla si es que tienes cable.
- E! Entertainment en Movistar - Canal: 302
- E! Entertainment en Claro - Canal: 26 (satelital) / Canal: 103
- E! Entertainment en DirecTV - Canal: 222 / Canal HD: 1222
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL 2021
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL 2021
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
BANDA DEL 2021
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Twenty one pilots
CANCIÓN DEL 2021
- Butter – BTS
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- Easy On Me – Adele
- Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Up – Cardi B
Álbum (The Album) del 2021
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Culture III – Migos
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
- star-crossed – Kacey Musgraves
ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2021
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2021
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL 2021
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid LAROI
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Perry Mason (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
- Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
- Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
- Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Better Things (FX)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Mom (CBS)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ramy (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
- Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mrs. America (FX)
- Normal People (Hulu)
- The Plot Against America (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- The Undoing (HBO)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Between the World and Me (HBO)
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
- Hamilton (Disney+)
- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
- What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
- Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
- Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)
- Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
- Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
- John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
- Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
- Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
- Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)
MEJOR TALKSHOW
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE CORTA
- The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
- Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
- Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
- Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
- Reno 911! (Quibi)
- Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Minari
- Noticias del gran mundo
- Nomadland
- Una noche en Miami
- Una joven prometedora
- Sound of Metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Borat, película film secuela
- Rapera a los 40
- El rey del barrio
- On the Rocks
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
- David Fincher – Mank
- Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Regina King – Una noche en Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA
- Viola Davis – La madre del blues
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Sidney Flanigan – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Vanessa Kirby – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Una joven prometedora
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Mejor actor protagonista
- Ben Affleck – The Way Back
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – La madre del blues
- Tom Hanks – Noticias del gran mundo
- Anthony Hopkins – El padre
- Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova – Borat, película film secuela
- Ellen Burstyn – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- Olivia Colman – El padre
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Sacha Baron Cohen – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Una noche en Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
MEJOR INTÉRPRETE REVELACIÓN
- Ryder Allen – Palmer
- Ibrahima Gueye – La vida por delante
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Talia Ryder – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Caoilinn Springall – Cielo de medianoche
- Helena Zengel – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR REPARTO
- Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- La madre del blues
- Minari
- Una noche en Miami
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Eliza Hittman – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – Noticias del gran mundo
- Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller – El padre
- Kemp Powers – Una noche en Miami
- Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson – La madre del blues
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow
- Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
- Lachlan Milne – Minari
- Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
- Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet
- Dariusz Wolski – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Alan Baumgarten – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Kirk Baxter – Mank
- Jennifer Lame – Tenet
- Yorgos Lamprinos – El padre
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Cristina Casali & Charlotte Dirickx – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- David Crank & Elizabeth Keenan –Noticias del gran mundo
- Nathan Crowley & Kathy Lucas – Tenet
- Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale – Mank
- Kave Quinn & Stella Fox – Emma
- Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton –La madre del blues
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Alexandra Byrne – Emma
- Bina Daigeler – Mulán
- Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Ann Roth – La madre del blues
- Nancy Steiner –Una joven prometedora
- Trish Summerville – Mank
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELO
- Emma
- Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Una joven prometedora
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Greyhound: Enemigos bajo el mar
- El hombre invisible
- Mank
- Cielo de medianoche
- Mulán
- Tenet
- Wonder Woman 1984
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Alexandre Desplat – Cielo de medianoche
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – Noticias del gran mundo
- Emile Mosseri – Minari
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste – Mank
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Everybody Cries” de The Outpost
- “Fight for You” de Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Husavik (My Home Town)” de Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga
- “Io sì (Seen)” de La vida por delante
- “Speak Now” de Una noche en Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed” de The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
- Another Round
- Collective
- La Llorona
- La vida por delante
- Minari
- Entre nosotras
