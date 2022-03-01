1 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, Privilegiadamente ubicado en el centro histórico de la ciudad. Foto GEC Archivo
Hotel Sheraton
2 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, colocacion de le primera piedra. 29 de enero de 1971. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton
3 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton
4 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton
5 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton
6 de 7
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton