1 de 7
La compañía norteamericana Sheraton Hotels & Resorts llegó al Perú a finales de la década de 1960 y empezó la construcción de su hotel al costado sur del Centro Cívico de Lima, donde antiguamente se ubicaba la Penitenciaría de Lima, conocida como el Panóptico. En parte del terreno que ocupó la antigua penitenciaria de Lima fue construido el Hotel Sheraton, perteneciente a una de las cadenas hoteleras más grandes del mundo.
Hotel Sheraton, Privilegiadamente ubicado en el centro histórico de la ciudad. Foto GEC Archivo
Hotel Sheraton

La compañía norteamericana Sheraton Hotels & Resorts llegó al Perú a finales de la década de 1960 y empezó la construcción de su hotel al costado sur del Centro Cívico de Lima, donde antiguamente se ubicaba la Penitenciaría de Lima, conocida como el Panóptico. En parte del terreno que ocupó la antigua penitenciaria de Lima fue construido el Hotel Sheraton, perteneciente a una de las cadenas hoteleras más grandes del mundo.

2 de 7
La inauguración del hotel se realizó el 1 de marzo de 1973, y su edificación estuvo a cargo de los arquitectos Ricardo Jaxa Malachowski y Edward Durell Stone. Con su construcción este recinto se convirtió en el hotel de cinco estrellas más renombrado de nuestro país, debido a la comodidad de sus instalaciones.
Hotel Sheraton, colocacion de le primera piedra. 29 de enero de 1971. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

La inauguración del hotel se realizó el 1 de marzo de 1973, y su edificación estuvo a cargo de los arquitectos Ricardo Jaxa Malachowski y Edward Durell Stone. Con su construcción este recinto se convirtió en el hotel de cinco estrellas más renombrado de nuestro país, debido a la comodidad de sus instalaciones.

3 de 7
Cuando inauguraron el Sheraton, contaba con 20 pisos, 431 habitaciones, alfombras rojas, fuentes de aguas cristalinas, piscina al aire libre y un hall totalmente cubierto de espejos, todas estas comodidades dejaron muy encantados a los limeños, ya que hasta ese momento era el primer hotel de una cadena de hoteles extranjera.
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

Cuando inauguraron el Sheraton, contaba con 20 pisos, 431 habitaciones, alfombras rojas, fuentes de aguas cristalinas, piscina al aire libre y un hall totalmente cubierto de espejos, todas estas comodidades dejaron muy encantados a los limeños, ya que hasta ese momento era el primer hotel de una cadena de hoteles extranjera.

4 de 7
Este hermoso hotel se empezó a construir en setiembre de 1970, y la ubicación exacta fue en la primera cuadra del Paseo de la República, muy cerca de la recién inaugurada Vía expresa de Luis Bedoya. En los últimos años de la década de 1970, su imagen de gran hotel urbano se fortaleció. En él se instalaron cantantes famosos como José Luis Rodríguez ’El Puma’ o el cantautor español Miguel Bosé, así como presidentes y jefes de Estado de todos los continentes.
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

Este hermoso hotel se empezó a construir en setiembre de 1970, y la ubicación exacta fue en la primera cuadra del Paseo de la República, muy cerca de la recién inaugurada Vía expresa de Luis Bedoya. En los últimos años de la década de 1970, su imagen de gran hotel urbano se fortaleció. En él se instalaron cantantes famosos como José Luis Rodríguez ’El Puma’ o el cantautor español Miguel Bosé, así como presidentes y jefes de Estado de todos los continentes.

5 de 7
Sin embargo, uno de los momentos más dramáticos y vertiginosos que vivieron sus huéspedes fue cuando, apenas a dos años de su inaugiración, sufrió la violencia de los agitadores que dañaron su fachada aprovechando una huelga policial, en los primeros días de febrero de 1975.
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

Sin embargo, uno de los momentos más dramáticos y vertiginosos que vivieron sus huéspedes fue cuando, apenas a dos años de su inaugiración, sufrió la violencia de los agitadores que dañaron su fachada aprovechando una huelga policial, en los primeros días de febrero de 1975.

6 de 7
Pero, sin duda, fue el homicidio de Marita Alpaca Raa el momento más relevante que ocurrió dentro de sus instalaciones, el hecho quedó grabado en la memoria de toda una generación. La noche del 19 de agosto de 1990, el banquero Leandro Reaño lanzó a su novia Marita del piso 19, la víctima cayó al borde la piscina del hotel. Este hecho fue el único caso criminal que vinculó al hotel con las páginas policiales de los diarios.
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

Pero, sin duda, fue el homicidio de Marita Alpaca Raa el momento más relevante que ocurrió dentro de sus instalaciones, el hecho quedó grabado en la memoria de toda una generación. La noche del 19 de agosto de 1990, el banquero Leandro Reaño lanzó a su novia Marita del piso 19, la víctima cayó al borde la piscina del hotel. Este hecho fue el único caso criminal que vinculó al hotel con las páginas policiales de los diarios.

7 de 7
De otro lado, al estar ubicado en la Plaza de los Héroes Navales, el Hotel ha tenido una participación activa en la vida política del Perú sirviendo de estrado para los mítines políticos que se han celebrado en dicha plaza. El nombre que hoy lo distingue es el Sheraton Lima Hotel & Convention Center, pero todos le decimos “el Sheraton”, como algo ya familiar dentro de la capital. <div> <a href="https://www.tiendaelcomercio.com/" target="_blank"> <img src=https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/elcomercio/XVX2QLAMXNGRFOZYJHTK2CI3HA.jpg width="100%"> </a> </div>
Hotel Sheraton, inauguración. 01 de marzo de 1973. Foto GEC Archivo Histórico
Hotel Sheraton

De otro lado, al estar ubicado en la Plaza de los Héroes Navales, el Hotel ha tenido una participación activa en la vida política del Perú sirviendo de estrado para los mítines políticos que se han celebrado en dicha plaza. El nombre que hoy lo distingue es el Sheraton Lima Hotel & Convention Center, pero todos le decimos “el Sheraton”, como algo ya familiar dentro de la capital.


tags relacionadas