Tragic💔 In Jacksonville #Florida, Payten McCall, 24, and family were afraid to get vaccinated, but now she's urging people not to make that mistake.



Her brother Britt, 35, died Monday. Her dad Mark, 60, died Friday. Her mom was briefly hospitalized https://t.co/VDjVnqlT5C pic.twitter.com/PJuHfLv9fu